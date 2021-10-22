DOD Says Lockheed Once Again Largest Contractor In 2020

By Daniel Wilson (October 22, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. was the largest recipient of defense contracts in fiscal year 2020, raking in $72.9 billion from the U.S. Department of Defense, the DOD said in a report Friday detailing its annual defense contract and payroll spending. Lockheed's $72.9 billion in contracts was up nearly 60% on the $45.6 billion it received in 2019, making up a significant chunk of the $439.4 billion in contractual spending by the DOD in fiscal year 2020, the department's Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, or OLDCC, said in its annual report on defense spending by state. "This snapshot provides public and private...

