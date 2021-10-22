Don't Miss It: Debevoise, Davis Polk Guide Week's Hot Deals

By Charlie Innis (October 22, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 3 Firms Shape CD&R Deal to Buy PwC Business Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC said Tuesday that it plans to buy PricewaterhouseCoopers' global mobility tax and immigration services business, a deal guided by Debevoise, Davis Polk and Linklaters LLP. A Reuters report pegged the deal value at $2.2 billion. The business CD&R is acquiring helps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS