BAE Systems, NSC Tech To Pay $2.75M In Meal Break Suit

By Melissa Angell (October 22, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Around 1,600 NSC Technologies workers assigned to work at BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair​​ urged a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $2.75 million settlement to resolve a proposed class and collective action alleging the companies failed to provide breaks and pay their full wages owed.

In a Thursday motion seeking preliminary approval of the settlement, class counsel outlined that after fees, penalties and other costs, the total recovery for the NSC Technologies LLC workers assigned to work at the shipyard is anticipated to clock in at nearly $1.7 million, with an average payout of around $1,056. Individual amounts...

