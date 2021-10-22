Blank-Check Co. Iconic Sports Leads 3 IPOs Totaling $761M

By Tom Zanki (October 22, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A London-based blank-check company hoping to acquire a global sports franchise began trading on Friday after completing an upsized $300 million initial public offering, one of three special purpose acquisition companies to publicly debut after raising a combined $761 million. Six law firms steered the IPOs, representing the companies and underwriters. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are alternative funding vehicles that raise money to acquire a company and take it public. Iconic Sports Acquisition Inc., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, raised $300 million after selling 30 million units at $10. London-based Iconic Sports offered 5 million more units than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS