NFL To Stop Concussion Race-Norming In Unsealed Deal

By Zachary Zagger (October 22, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The NFL has formally agreed to stop the controversial use of race-based norms in cognitive testing for payouts from the uncapped concussion settlement and Black players will have an opportunity to have their claims reviewed, though it could be weeks before the deal is finalized. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody on Thursday unsealed a settlement agreement between the NFL, class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP and attorneys for two Black former players. The move comes after multiple news outlets reported that the deal, which was supposed to be filed under seal pending court review, had mistakenly appeared on the...

