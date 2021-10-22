LA Jury Awards $49.6M To State Trooper Injured In Crash

By Lauren Berg (October 22, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury has awarded $49.6 million in damages to a California Highway Patrol officer who was permanently injured when a driver rear-ended his motorcycle while he was conducting a traffic stop on the freeway. The jury on Wednesday determined that when he was hit by defendant Josefina Lopez's Toyota, state trooper Eric Bejar suffered $31.7 million in future physical pain, mental suffering and physical impairment losses; $7.3 million in past noneconomic losses and $6.7 million in past lost earnings, future lost earnings and future medical expenses. The jury further determined that Bejar's wife, Christina Bejar, was owed $3.9 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS