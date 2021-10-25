Monaco Bank Urges 9th Circ. To Toss $92M RICO Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (October 25, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A private bank in Monaco has told the Ninth Circuit that a federal judge was right to permanently dismiss a $92 million civil racketeering complaint by a Russian real estate investor who "dragged" the institution into a decades-long dispute with a former Russian lawmaker convicted of embezzlement. In an answering brief filed Friday, Compagnie Monégasque De Banque, or CMB, called Vitaly Smagin an "overzealous plaintiff" who sued the bank after it refused to transfer funds to him from an account connected to Ashot Yegiazaryan, a disgraced member of Russia's lower house of parliament who was ordered to pay Smagin an $84.3...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS