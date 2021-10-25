Ga. Domino's Franchisee To Settle Drivers' Expense Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (October 25, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Domino's Pizza franchisee told a federal court that he plans to settle a suit with drivers who won class certification for their vehicle expense reimbursements. The details of the agreement were not made public in the notice of settlement filed Friday by the franchisee, Ricky Teel and his company RT Pizza Inc., in the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. District Judge Louis Sands conditionally certified the group in April and paused the case so the two sides could work out an agreement under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The parties had first notified the court about a forthcoming settlement...

