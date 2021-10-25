FBI Urges Justices To Nix Spy Ruling 'Undermining' Security

By Alyssa Aquino (October 25, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The FBI urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling reviving allegations that it illegally spied on a group of Muslim Americans, saying the ruling "seriously undermined" its ability to protect the nation's secrets. A Ninth Circuit panel unanimously held in February 2019 that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a law establishing procedures to surveil individuals suspected of terrorism, was meant to "displace" the executive branch's "state secrets privilege," its ability to shield sensitive information from the courts in the interest of national security. In so ruling, the appellate panel said a district court could hear a group...

