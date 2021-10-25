Ex-Trump Ally Felix Sater Can't Pause Money Laundering Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (October 25, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has declined to stay a Kazakh city and state-owned bank's lawsuit against a former business associate of former President Donald Trump, rejecting his argument that the court should wait on a pending, related arbitration. In her Friday opinion, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan adopted a magistrate judge's December 2019 opinion and overruled objections from businessman and convicted felon Felix Sater. He had argued among other things that he was an intended third-party beneficiary to a "confidential assistance agreement" that his company Litco LLC inked with Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and a formerly state-owned bank, BTA Bank....

