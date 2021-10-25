Attys For GreenSky Investors In IPO Suit Get $6.2M In Fees

By Katryna Perera (October 25, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday granted a $6.2 million award to attorneys from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP for their work securing a $27.5 million settlement between tech company GreenSky and a group of investors. The settlement, which was preliminarily approved in June, came after two years of litigation, during which the group of investors claimed the lending technology company made misleading statements ahead of its initial public offering. The settlement was reached in May between GreenSky and the group of investors led by Northeast Carpenters Annuity Fund, El Paso...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS