'Serial Litigator' Urges 11th Circ. To Rethink Sanctions

By Shane Dilworth (October 25, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A lawyer asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider its ruling that he was properly sanctioned for being a "serial litigator," arguing the appeals court overlooked his argument that the vehicle driven in a 2018 crash was not covered under a policy issued by Allstate. Wendell Dwayne O'Neal told the appeals court in Friday's filing that its decision upholding an order requiring him to pay $6,500 in sanctions did not properly address Alabama's codes for driving under the influence, which would have precluded coverage under Kimberly Broadnax's Allstate policy. Whether the accident was covered under the Allstate policy is important in determining...

