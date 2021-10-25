9th Circ. Asked To Rethink Comcast Privacy Row Arbitration

By Nadia Dreid (October 25, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit broke with its own precedent when it shipped to arbitration a suit seeking to block Comcast from using millions of people's video-viewing activity for targeted advertising, the appellate court heard Friday. Less than two months after the panel handed the win to Comcast, the Ninth Circuit is being asked to rehear the case — en banc or with the same panel as before — and to reconsider its decision to send the case to arbitration. Brandon Hodges, the Comcast cable subscriber who filed the suit, told the panel that its previous opinion "conflicts with circuit precedent and dramatically...

