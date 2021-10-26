DC Judge Says Crowley's Audit Suit Belongs In Claims Court

By Jennifer Doherty (October 26, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ended Crowley Government Services Inc.'s lawsuit alleging the federal government erred in finding that it overcharged a U.S. Department of Defense unit by $37 million for freight services, ruling that Crowley brought its case to the wrong court. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell said that even though Crowley was not looking for monetary damages but rather a declaration that the General Services Administration did not have the right to audit its contract with U.S. Transportation Command, the crux of the case was still a contract dispute over an amount greater than $10,000 that is statutorily mandated to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS