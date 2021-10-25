Mitsubishi Chemical Says Ex In-House Atty Forged Doc In Suit

By Jack Rodgers (October 25, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A former in-house counsel for Mitsubishi Chemical who accused the company of gender discrimination three years ago should be sanctioned for lying about when a document supporting those claims was written, the company told a New York federal court in a motion seeking dismissal. Mitsubishi Chemical said in a filing on Friday that a forensic chemist determined that the ink used in notes plaintiff Jennifer Fischman wrote allegedly documenting her fears of discrimination were written after the discrimination supposedly happened. According to Mitsubishi Chemical, that means Fischman couldn't have written those notes in 2016, when she allegedly feared blowback for speaking...

