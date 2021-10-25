TSA Owes $134M In 10-Year Patent Saga With Fla. Biz

By Andrew Karpan (October 25, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Transportation Security Administration has infringed a Florida company's patent on a method for speeding up security screenings and must cough up almost $134 million, the Court of Federal Claims has ruled. Lawyers for SecurityPoint Holdings Inc. announced the win in the decadelong saga against the government agency on Monday, shortly after Judge Eric G. Bruggink unsealed his ruling in the case, issued initially in late August after a bench trial last year. The judge found the TSA's use of carts to move around trays at airport security screenings would cost the agency 2 cents for every passenger, dating to 2008,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS