Parsing Boeing Decision In Light Of ESG, Caremark Trends

By Helene Banks and Elizabeth Sweeny (October 25, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- In the last two years, it seems all eyes in the boardroom have been focused on environmental, social and governance issues. Within this growing ESG portfolio, many boards have focused their attention on environmental and social issues by being more intentional on diversity matters, considering term limits, adding environmental expertise, and requiring various ESG presentations from executives and management. A series of cases in the Delaware courts concerning the Caremark standard is likely to reorient the attention of boards and refocus directors on core governance matters and how they monitor environmental and social risks. The recent cases in which plaintiffs are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS