9th Circ. Upholds Dismissal Of Miwok Tribal Land Suit

By Andrew Westney (October 25, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a suit asserting title to California land where the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians operates its casino, saying a plaintiff claiming to lead the Miwok people had raised a political issue that the court couldn't handle. Cesar Caballero was seeking to overturn a California district judge's November decision to toss his suit on behalf of the Miwok Nation, claiming the Shingle Springs Band were "imposters" and "falsely representing themselves as Miwok," and asking the court to quiet title in favor of the Miwok Nation to land the federal government holds...

