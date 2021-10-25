Ex-Iconix CEO Takes Stand, Tussles With Feds Over Cursing

By Pete Brush (October 25, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole sparred Monday with a federal prosecutor during chippy trial testimony that delved into his sometimes-abrasive leadership style, after Cole denied engaging in an alleged $11 million accounting fraud and cover-up. The 64-year-old younger brother of fashion designer Kenneth Cole hopped on the witness stand in the morning and testified all day as a fourth week of his trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos got underway. Cole's testimony is set to continue on Tuesday. Cole denies the Manhattan U.S. attorney's charges that in 2013 and 2014 he schemed along with former Iconix executive Seth...

