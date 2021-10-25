Pharmacies' Mistrial Bid Shot Down In Opioid Bellwether

By Emily Field (October 25, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge presiding over the bellwether opioid trial brought by two Ohio counties against pharmacies on Monday denied the defendants' bid for a mistrial, which they had sought on the grounds that a juror conducted her own research in defiance of the court's orders. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster turned down the request for a mistrial from CVS and other major pharmacy chains in a verbal order, Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm and Joe Rice of Motley Rice LLC told Law360 on Monday. Judge Polster reached his decision after conferring with the parties and individually questioning each...

