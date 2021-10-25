Epic Blasts Apple's Bid To Pause App Store Order For Appeal

By Matthew Perlman (October 25, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Epic Games has blasted a bid by Apple to pause a California federal court order allowing developers of apps distributed in the App Store to steer customers to outside platforms to make purchases, saying Apple can't be trusted to make meaningful changes on its own. Epic filed a response on Friday to Apple's motion seeking a stay of the injunction issued last month by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the developer's antitrust case targeting Apple's control of the distribution of apps on its mobile devices. Both Apple and Epic have appealed the ruling, which rejected Epic's broader attacks on...

