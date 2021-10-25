Russian Cyber Spies Flout Sanctions, Target Tech Sector

By Ben Kochman (October 25, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Russian spies behind a cyberattack on software provider SolarWinds that led to breaches at nine U.S. federal agencies have flouted White House sanctions with a new campaign targeting cloud service companies, Microsoft Corp. said Monday. The group that Microsoft calls Nobelium has targeted at least 140 companies that provide, resell or manage cloud computing services since May, breaching up to 14 entities, the company said. The attacks are just the latest effort by the same group to amass data that could be useful in Russian spy operations, following a separate campaign revealed in June hitting Microsoft customers in the government, information technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS