7th Circ. Unsure Appeal In Coach's Abuse Suit Is Proper

By Lauraann Wood (October 25, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit questioned whether it was properly reviewing a former USA Volleyball coach's defeat of consumer fraud claims stemming from allegedly concealed sexual abuse accusations on Monday, probing the court's power to hear an Illinois mother's claims and her standing to further pursue them. A three-judge panel said during oral argument that it wasn't sure it should be hearing plaintiff Laura Mullen's summary judgment appeal after a district court shaved three class fraud counts from her class action and said she couldn't take the suit's surviving claims against volleyball coach Rick Butler, his wife Cheryl and their youth volleyball club,...

