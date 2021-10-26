Cybersecurity Rules Needed For Transpo Sector, Reps. Say

By Allison Grande (October 26, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- The leaders of a pair of key U.S. House of Representative subcommittees on Tuesday backed a push to replace voluntary cybersecurity guidelines with mandatory standards for operators of planes, trains and pipelines, although Republicans urged the federal government to closely coordinate with industry in crafting these rules. During a joint hearing of the House subcommittees on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation and on Transportation and Maritime Security, lawmakers heard from several industry experts and former government officials on how to better secure the nation's critical infrastructure in the wake of a wave of cyberattacks, including a damaging ransomware hit against Colonial Pipeline...

