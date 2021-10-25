Pension Fund Fights Penske's Suit Over Ouster Of Workers

By Katie Buehler (October 25, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Penske employee pension plan on Monday encouraged an Illinois federal judge to toss what it called a premature lawsuit from the rental truck company seeking to block the expulsion of a bargaining unit amid contract negotiations, explaining it hasn't made an expulsion decision yet. Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Plan told a Northern District of Illinois court that while it originally planned to decide whether to expel a Penske Truck Leasing Co. bargaining unit at an October meeting, the plan's board of trustees decided to defer the decision to November. Penske's lawsuit, which requests a temporary restraining order...

