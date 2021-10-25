Insurer Says It Needn't Cover Ga. Solar Worker's Injury Suit

By Clark Mindock (October 25, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Owners Insurance Co. asked a Georgia federal court for a declaration saying it shouldn't be forced to pay to defend or indemnify solar companies that have been accused by a worker who was electrified of providing poor training, arguing that the policies taken out don't cover workers' compensation. The insurance company on Friday sued several entities and people tangled up in the underlying litigation, including SolAmerica Energy LLC, Luke Electric Inc., Safari Energy LLC and the workers injured during the incident. But, while the insurance company said that a work contract between the solar companies required Luke Electric, as the contractor, to take out a...

