11th Circ. Clears Way For Enterprise To Settle WARN Act Suit

By Morgan Conley (October 26, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- In light of a settlement reached between Enterprise and former employees of the company alleging it should have given notice of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eleventh Circuit relinquished power over the appeal and remanded the dispute to the district court to consider the agreement. In an order Monday, the Eleventh Circuit granted a request from Enterprise Holdings for the circuit court to relinquish jurisdiction of the appeal launched by the company in June so that a Florida federal court can review a settlement reached with workers affected by the company's coronavirus layoffs. The terms of the deal have...

