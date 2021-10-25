Opioid Expert's Addiction Calculations Off Base, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (October 25, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Jurors weighing a New York opioid case heard Monday from one of the final live defense witnesses in the long-running trial, a psychiatrist who worked to discredit earlier testimony by a Stanford doctor about rates of opioid addiction. Forensic psychiatrist Douglas Tucker took the stand and testified that Stanford University's Dr. Anna Lembke's testimony does not help the state of New York and two counties' case, which they've been making since the summer, that some opioid makers helped fuel an addiction crisis in their locales. Lembke had told the jury about a 2015 scientific journal article known as Vowles, which looked...

