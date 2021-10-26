Netflix Must Face Patent Suit In EDTX, Gilstrap Rules

By Adam Lidgett (October 26, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Netflix will have to face a patent dispute brought by business-to-business software company CA Inc. in Texas instead of the streaming giant's preferred venue of California, Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap has ruled. Judge Gilstrap on Monday denied Netflix Inc.'s bid to dismiss the suit or at least ship it to the Northern District of California, officially adopting a report from federal Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne that recommended the same. In a one-page order, Judge Gilstrap agreed with the magistrate judge's recommendations, saying he didn't find persuasive any arguments made by Netflix. In the September recommendation, Judge Payne...

