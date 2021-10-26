Real Estate Rumors: National Retail, Constangy, Gomez

By Andrew McIntyre (October 26, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- National Retail Properties is considering tearing down a Plantation, Florida, Barnes & Noble store and building a Publix grocery store there, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The landlord is considering closing the book store at 591 S. University Drive and building a 31,139-square-foot Publix there, and the city of Plantation will consider the proposal, the Journal reported. Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has reached a deal to lease 5,315 square feet in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The law firm is leaving its Manhattan office for space at 175 Pearl St., which is owned by Normandy Real Estate...

