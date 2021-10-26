Facebook Urges 9th Circ. Not To Revive Rival Apps' Case

By Christopher Cole (October 26, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. has urged the Ninth Circuit to reject app developers' efforts to breathe new life into an antitrust suit accusing the tech giant of hurting their businesses through allegedly anti-competitive actions, calling the dispute "a laundry list of stale grievances." The social media company told the appeals court on Monday that the app developers not only filed their suit too late, but also that their complaint fails because Facebook has no legal duty to help its rivals. The lower court got it right by tossing the suit as too little, too late, Facebook argued, saying the plaintiffs "knew of the...

