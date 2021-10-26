Business Groups Urge Stay On Vacating Trump Water Rule

By Clark Mindock (October 26, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Business groups say an Arizona federal judge put an undue economic strain on their members by vacating a Trump-era rule that narrowed the reach of the Clean Water Act instead of leaving the rule intact while the Biden administration comes up with a replacement. The Arizona Rock Products Association, the Arizona Cattle Feeders Association, the Arizona Farm Bureau and others asked the court Monday to stay its earlier order to vacate the rule, saying it would put them on a "regulatory roller coaster" by potentially forcing the businesses to comply with three different rules — the Trump rule, the earlier Obama...

