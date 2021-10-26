Ex-Worker Slams Airport Shops' Bid To Toss Data Breach Row

By Joyce Hanson (October 26, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- An ex-employee suing a company that runs hundreds of newsstands, shops and restaurants in airports has asked a Georgia federal judge not to throw out his suit over a ransomware attack that exposed his and others' personal information to hackers, saying the stolen data can be used for identity theft. Named plaintiff Carlos Ramirez said Monday in opposing the company's bid to dismiss his proposed class action complaint that he has properly alleged injury in fact based on an increased risk of future identity theft because Atlanta-headquartered The Paradies Shops LLC failed to protect his and other employees' personally identifiable information....

