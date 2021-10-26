Connell Foley Freed From NJ Condo Owners' Suits

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 26, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Condominium buyers alleging that the developer of New Jersey's tallest building sold them shoddy units have agreed to drop their claim against Connell Foley LLP, the firm holding their escrow money. A consent order filed Monday outlines terms in which the Roseland, New Jersey-based firm will transfer the money into a Superior Court fund and the plaintiffs will release it from suits over their allegedly ill-fated investments in the 99 Hudson complex in Jersey City. Connell Foley was named as a defendant in the litigation due to its role as the developer's escrow agent, tasked with holding the buyers' 10% down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS