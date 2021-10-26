Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DeVos Family Gave Theranos $100M 'On The Spot,' Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (October 26, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A DeVos family wealth manager testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Tuesday that the family committed "on the spot" to doubling their $50 million investment in Theranos during a visit to its headquarters, while defense counsel probed the manager during a tense cross-examination on the family's due diligence.

Lisa Peterson, a private equity manager for the DeVos family's investment firm RDV Corp., took the stand during the second month of Holmes' jury trial, which began Sept. 8, over the government's 2018 charges that she and former romantic partner Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani — who served as Theranos' president and...

