Insys Execs Owe $48M For Duping Insurers 'All Day,' Feds Say

By Chris Villani (October 26, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and fellow former executives should pay the full $48.3 million they owe victims of their opioid kickback scheme, prosecutors argued in a hearing Tuesday, because the now-bankrupt company was lying to insurers "all day, every day." Kapoor, along with former Insys higher-ups Michael Gurry, Joe Rowan and Rich Simon, claim that about $24 million should be lopped off the $59.8 million restitution sum for insurers who paid for the company's pricey fentanyl spray, Subsys. The government has agreed that the figure should be shaved to $48.3 million to account only for prescriptions processed by Insys'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS