Biden Taps Rosenworcel, Sohn To Round Out FCC

By Kelcee Griffis (October 26, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday renewed acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's term at the Federal Communications Commission and nominated former FCC adviser Gigi Sohn as the agency's third Democrat, bringing the commission up to its full five-person stature pending Senate confirmation. The nominations mean the agency will likely avoid a scenario — imminent by the end of the year, when Rosenworcel's already extended term would've expired — in which a Democrat controls the FCC's agenda but is outnumbered by two Republicans, who could scuttle any controversial proposals. Sohn is a noted consumer advocate and former counselor to Tom Wheeler, the Obama-era FCC chairman. Her...

