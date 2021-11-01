Jury Clears Ex-Iconix CEO Of Conspiring To Dupe Wall Street

By Pete Brush (November 1, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Monday acquitted former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole of conspiracy charges and failed to reach a verdict on remaining counts related to allegations that he booked fake revenue to help the licensing giant hit Wall Street targets. In a partial verdict, a Manhattan federal jury on Monday failed to decide on several counts against former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole. (Bloomberg via Getty Images/Michael Nagle) A partial verdict from the eight-woman, four-man jury came at noon on a fourth day of seemingly intense deliberations in a trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS