Feds Say 2003 Deal Shows Ex-Iconix CEO Up To Old Tricks

By Pete Brush (October 26, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Manhattan jury Tuesday to find former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole guilty of orchestrating an $11 million fraud, asserting that Cole's 2003 deal with securities regulators undercuts his claim of ignorance about alleged sham transactions from 2014. Jurors were likely to begin deliberating the Manhattan U.S. attorney's criminal charges against Cole, 64, on Wednesday as his trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos on charges of fraud, conspiracy and making false statements churns toward a conclusion. "Neil Cole lied because he wanted everyone to believe his business was thriving," prosecutor Andrew Thomas told jurors as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS