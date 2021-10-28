Illumina Insider Trading Merits 10-Year Sentence, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (October 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors said Wednesday a San Diego man should spend 10 years in prison and pay $5.2 million after being convicted of insider trading on Illumina Inc. options and conning investors into backing his sham energy company. Donald Blakstad, 62, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3 following his June conviction on five insider trading-related charges and two counts of investment fraud. The government asked U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to impose a 10-year prison term, $4.5 million forfeiture order and $669,000 restitution payment for Blakstad's two "brazen and calculated criminal schemes." Prosecutors alleged that between 2016 and 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS