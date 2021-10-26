Insurance MDL Over Ski Pass Coverage Permanently Tossed

By Eli Flesch (October 26, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- United Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't owe coverage to skiers unable to use passes at a resort because of the coronavirus pandemic, a California federal court said Tuesday, finding that coverage for quarantines doesn't extend to government pandemic restrictions. The decision comes as a final blow to skiers whose passes became useless when Vail Resorts shut down its slopes in response to government orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that while it was a "creative" argument to call government restrictions quarantines, the argument still defied common sense. The decision comes...

