7th Circ. Can Review Part Of Detainees' 'Empire' Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 27, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit can consider whether a juvenile detention center superintendent is entitled to sovereign immunity and protection from a class of detainees who say they experienced disruption when Twentieth Century Fox filmed parts of the show "Empire" at the center, an Illinois federal judge said Tuesday. But she drew the line at a bid by Cook County and Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center superintendent Leonard Dixon for the appellate court to review whether he had a fiduciary duty to those juvenile detainees. It's an issue of first impression that doesn't cry out "for immediate resolution on appeal," U.S. District...

