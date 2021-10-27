Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lack Of Evidence Lets Vertiv Escape $100M Trade Secrets Suit

By Andrew Karpan (October 27, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Chicago has thrown out an energy solutions company's $100 million trade secret lawsuit against partner-turned-rival Vertiv after finding there wasn't enough evidence supporting its misappropriation claims, but kept alive Vertiv's allegations that the energy company had breached the terms of their failed business deal.

The ruling came down on Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, who took over in 2019 from now-Senior U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman. She had described the East Dundee, Illinois-based LiiON LLC's allegations of trade secret theft against the Platinum Equity LLC-backed Vertiv Group as "years of contentious litigation" that had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!