Lack Of Evidence Lets Vertiv Escape $100M Trade Secrets Suit

By Andrew Karpan (October 27, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Chicago has thrown out an energy solutions company's $100 million trade secret lawsuit against partner-turned-rival Vertiv after finding there wasn't enough evidence supporting its misappropriation claims, but kept alive Vertiv's allegations that the energy company had breached the terms of their failed business deal. The ruling came down on Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, who took over in 2019 from now-Senior U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman. She had described the East Dundee, Illinois-based LiiON LLC's allegations of trade secret theft against the Platinum Equity LLC-backed Vertiv Group as "years of contentious litigation" that had...

