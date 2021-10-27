Biden Admin. Announces 24 New Immigration Judges

By Alyssa Aquino (October 27, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced a new class of immigration judges on Wednesday, which includes several immigration attorneys with more than a decade of experience in nonprofit and private practice. Approximately half of the 24 new judges have spent years representing immigrants, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the nation's immigration courts and the immigration appeals board. The new jurists have also previously counseled U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, local and federal government agencies, and the military. Immigration advocates had previously criticized the Biden administration in May for largely sourcing its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS