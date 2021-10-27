SEC Inks $38.8M Settlement With Akazoo Over Fraud Charges

By Benjamin Horney (October 27, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Digital music streaming service Akazoo has reached a $38.8 million settlement over allegations that it defrauded investors and lied about business prospects both before and after its 2019 special purpose acquisition company merger, according to a Wednesday order from a New York federal judge. The order from U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein approved a settlement agreement between Akazoo SA and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the terms of the agreement, Akazoo's $38.8 million disgorgement fee will be satisfied once the company pays $35 million to investors that were allegedly defrauded in connection with other private class action lawsuits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS