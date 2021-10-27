Glasses Co. Fights VA's Post-Vax Mandate Contract Revision

By Grace Dixon (October 27, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An eyeglasses manufacturer sued the federal government at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, arguing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs aided its competitors when it allowed them to belatedly amend proposals for an optician services contract. PDS Consultants Inc.'s Tuesday suit challenges the VA's decision to allow contractors to submit revised pricing proposals on a contract for eyeglasses and optician services to reflect costs potentially stemming from new coronavirus safety mandates for federal contractors. Incumbent PDS argued that the window to change proposals unfairly gave contenders a chance to match or its pricing. "PDS's competitor(s) for the work ... which,...

