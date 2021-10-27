Seyfarth Helps With $95M Loan For Near-Vacant NYC Tower

By Andrew McIntyre (October 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based PGIM Real Estate Loan Services entity has provided roughly $94.8 million in financing to a Rudin Management entity for a largely vacant Manhattan office building in a deal Seyfarth Shaw worked on, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan is for 3 Times Square, and records indicate Daniel Evans, a New York-based partner and co-chair of Seyfarth Shaw LLP's real estate finance practice, worked on the deal. It wasn't immediately clear what role Evans played, and Evans told Law360 on Wednesday he was unable to comment on the matter. Most of the space in...

