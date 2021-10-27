25 States Want Justices To Hear Facebook Trafficking Case

By Mike Curley (October 27, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Texas and 24 other states on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a woman's suit against Facebook Inc. alleging it facilitates and benefits from child sex trafficking, saying the justices need to rein in an "overbroad" interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. In the brief, the states said that the woman, identified in the suit under the pseudonym Jane Doe, should be able to pursue her common law claims against the social media company, and that Section 230's protections as written do not apply to the case. Texas was joined in the brief by Alabama, Alaska,...

