Ex-NFL Players Say Painkiller Suit Isn't Barred By Labor Law

By Rachel Scharf (October 28, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Former National Football League players urged a California federal judge on Wednesday to let a jury hear claims that they were forced to take painkillers to keep playing, saying multiple courts have already found that the proposed class action isn't preempted by federal labor law. The ex-players, led by Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup to reject a summary judgment bid filed by the NFL earlier this month. They said the motion, which seeks to put the 2014 lawsuit to bed after several dismissals, appeals and amendments, mischaracterizes their case....

