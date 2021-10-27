Jury Deliberates After Ex-Iconix CEO's Attys Slam Charges

By Pete Brush (October 27, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury weighed fraud charges against former Iconix Brand Group CEO Neil Cole Wednesday, after Cole's lawyers rejected as illogical prosecutors' case claiming he schemed to book $11 million in fake revenue that tricked Wall Street. Jurors deliberated in the afternoon for 90 minutes before leaving for the day in a trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that opened Oct. 6. Getting in its last words earlier Wednesday, the defense said prosecutors' theory, that Cole secretly pushed former Iconix executive-turned-cooperating witness Seth Horowitz to game revenues at the $2 billion brand licensing giant, does not add up....

